GOMBAK, July 14 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) has received the final batch of 310 new diesel buses under its fleet replacement programme, which will be rolled out in stages until the first quarter of 2026, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today.

Loke said Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s shift away from diesel buses aligns with the government’s commitment to transition towards a more sustainable, eco-friendly public transportation system.

“Out of the total 310 buses, 200 are mini buses measuring 9 metres, while the remaining 110 are 12-metre buses, like the ones we launched today,” he said during the launch.

“Next month, we will launch another batch of 9-metre short buses, which will be used as e-buses to serve residential areas.”

He added that the newly introduced buses, all manufactured by a Chinese automaker and assembled in Johor, will be deployed gradually on high-demand routes in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

The minister said the new buses would help modernise Prasarana’s ageing fleet and improve service, especially in areas like the Klang Valley where there is a shortage of capacity.

“Kuala Lumpur alone needs between 3,000 and 5,000 buses to ensure a comprehensive and efficient urban transport system,” Loke said.

“With this addition, we aim to increase both the number and frequency of buses. Many of the current Rapid KL buses are outdated and insufficient. This move is necessary to ensure service continuity while we transition to electric buses.”

He confirmed that all 310 new buses meet the Euro 5 emissions standard, one of the world’s strictest in terms of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions, which will help improve air quality in urban areas.

Loke said the diesel buses serve as a crucial stopgap measure while the government works towards the full adoption of electric buses.

The minister said the tender has closed and the contract will be awarded soon.

“These electric buses will take approximately 12 months to be delivered, as a key requirement is that they must be assembled locally to ensure technology transfer to local companies.”

“While the technology may come from abroad, the assembly and production will take place in Malaysia to support the local industry,” he added.