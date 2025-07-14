SHAH ALAM, July 14 — Police will summon all participants of a controversial eHati marriage programme, alleged to have involved immoral activities, to record their statements as part of an ongoing investigation.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, said that the action falls under Section 122 of the Criminal Procedure Code, following the opening of a police inquiry into the matter.

“Further investigations have led to the case being classified under Sections 294 and 509 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act,” he said, in a statement, today.

“A thorough investigation will be carried out to determine the presence of any obscene elements or teachings, which deviate from societal norms, as alleged.

Hussein added that the probe would be conducted comprehensively, to ensure all aspects and allegations are assessed fairly and objectively.

He also advised the public to be more cautious and discerning before participating in any programme, activity, or workshop, especially those with unclear objectives, or organisers with questionable backgrounds.

“The public is encouraged to verify and seek clarification beforehand, to avoid being involved in activities which may contravene the law or societal moral values,” he said.

Two days ago, Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, reportedly urged the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to investigate allegations of immoral activities at a family motivation programme, held at a convention centre in the state.

Amirudin stressed that the matter should be taken seriously, and that firm action must be taken if the allegations are found to be true, following a thorough investigation. — Bernama