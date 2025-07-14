PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — Around 400 lawyers marched from the Palace of Justice (PoJ) to the Prime Minister’s Office complex here today, in a gathering aimed at defending the independence of the judiciary.

Organised by the Malaysian Bar, the “Walk to Safeguard Judicial Independence” was held amid rising concerns over the state of the judiciary, prolonged vacancies in its seniormost leadership, and to call for urgent institutional reforms.

At 2:30pm, Malaysian Bar president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab led the procession from the PoJ down Persiaran Perdana towards the group’s final destination at Putra Square, near the Prime Minister’s Office, where they intended to hand over a memorandum.

Notable figures in attendance included former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar, alongside other prominent lawyers.

Several past Malaysian Bar presidents, including Karen Cheah and Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, were also present.

The Malaysian Bar had previously outlined four key points for the memorandum, including a renewed call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to be established to probe any alleged interference with the judiciary.

The Bar also demanded that leadership positions in the judiciary be filled as soon as possible by judges who command respect from their peers, lawyers, and the public.

It highlighted that these vacancies have resulted in some court cases being scheduled for hearing as late as 2030.

The organisation of the peaceful walk was mandated by both the Malaysian Bar’s statutory duties and a resolution passed at its 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 15.

In that resolution, Malaysian Bar members gave the Bar Council a mandate to take public action — such as issuing statements, submitting memorandums, or initiating legal challenges — to defend judicial independence.

MORE TO COME