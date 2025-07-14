KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — His Majesty Sulltan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today graciously took part in a Brisk Walk programme with staff of Istana Negara, in an effort to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, the casual activity was also aimed at strengthening the bond between His Majesty and the staff of Istana Negara.

“His Majesty walked a distance of 2.5 kilometres around the perimeter within the grounds of Istana Negara.

“The programme, organised by the Istana Negara Welfare and Sports Club (KEKSIN), was joined by about 200 officers and staff of Istana Negara, the palace security team as well as facility management personnel,” the post said.

Among those who took part were Comptroller of the Royal Household Tan Sri Azmi Rohani; Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini; KEKSIN chairman Zulkifly Yunus, as well as senior officials of Istana Negara. — Bernama