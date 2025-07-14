KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — City Hall (DBKL) said it launched immediate clean-up operations along Jalan Gallagher here following a royal rebuke from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, over cleanliness and wildlife issues in the area.

The King had raised concerns about uncollected rubbish, clogged drains and the presence of wild monkeys along the road, prompting swift intervention from the local authority.

DBKL said it had ordered contractors SWCorp and Alam Flora to intensify cleaning work in the area and increase the frequency of waste collection.

“DBKL offers its deepest gratitude to His Majesty for his concern. DBKL is committed to ensuring the cleanliness, well-being, and comfort of city residents remain a priority through continuous monitoring and swift action with related agencies,” it said in a statement.

A temporary waste collection site identified as the main source of filth and monkey infestation has been ordered shut.

Cleaning teams have carried out drain flushing, roadside sweeping, tree pruning and removal of rotten branches, along with grass cutting and general landscape tidying.

DBKL is also introducing new, sturdier rubbish bins designed to withstand animal interference and will provide individual bins to households for direct waste collection.

The council said these measures aim to reduce exposed waste, which has been a key attractant for wild animals.

DBKL is working closely with the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) to address the recurring monkey problem in the area.

Perhilitan previously installed traps near rubbish bins and official residences including Istana Negara, and will now expand trapping operations and patrols.