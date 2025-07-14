KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) has voiced disagreement with calls to investigate the person behind the alleged leak of minutes from a Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) meeting.

In a statement today, DAPSY national publicity secretary Ho Chi Yang said the focus should be on addressing public concerns over judicial independence rather than filing police reports against whistleblowers.

Ho stated that the government must provide a timely and transparent explanation instead, “to preserve the independence and sanctity of the judiciary”.

The Tanah Rata assemblyman also stressed that the government should address “mounting public questions surrounding the judicial appointments”.

He said that resorting to police action could be seen as suppressing legitimate public scrutiny.

While investigations can be conducted to verify the authenticity of the leaked document, Ho emphasised that such efforts must not discourage accountability or openness.

“Transparency and accountability are the fundamental spirits that we must all uphold to preserve judicial independence and further reinforce Malaysia’s democratic institutions,” he said.