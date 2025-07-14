KUANTAN, July 14 — A male tapir, billed as a natural mascot for campers as it was frequently spotted at the Mardi Cherating Agrotechnology Park, was killed in a collision with a vehicle at KM35 of Jalan Kuantan-Kemaman here past midnight yesterday.

Acting Kuantan police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the incident occurred at about 12.10 am when the animal was crossing the road and was struck by a Perodua Alza.

"The driver, a 41-year-old man, was unhurt," he said in a statement.

Police were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident to ensure traffic safety on the poorly lit stretch of road.

Adli added that the tapir’s carcass, estimated to weigh over 120 kilogrammes, was handed over to the Pahang Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.

Badrol Hisham Mohamad, 44, who was among the first to come across the scene, said he immediately alerted the police and Perhilitan.

“The tapir is believed to have been hit by a vehicle carrying a family from Kemaman to Kuantan near the Mardi Cherating park.

“Several motorists also stopped to help direct traffic, as the carcass was lying in the middle of the road and posed a danger to others,” said the Kampung Sungai Ular resident.

The Mardi Cherating Agrotechnology Park, in a Facebook post, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the tapir’s death as a major blow to wildlife lovers.

“One of the park’s most beloved attractions is now gone. This protected tapir, a regular sight among campers and nature enthusiasts, had brought joy to many,” the post read. — Bernama