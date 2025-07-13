KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A photo taken near a longhouse in Saratok has sparked speculation on the r/Malaysia subreddit about whether a B-2 Spirit bomber was seen flying over the area.

Reddit user Anubiroz posted the image, saying it was taken by a friend in the afternoon and showed a shape that looked a bit suspicious “for a kite or a drone.”

“Taken by a friend near his long house at Saratok in the afternoon... Zoom in... does it look like a kite or a stealth bomber. He said it made a swish sound.. Hmmmm. Looks kinda sus [sic] for a kite or a drone. Any ideas?” Anubiroz wrote on Reddit.

Another user, Monsta_Owl, commented that it looked like a “B2 bomber by the looks of it,” a view echoed by several others in the thread.

The B-2 Spirit bomber is a long-range stealth aircraft used by the United States Air Force, capable of carrying conventional and nuclear weapons while remaining difficult to detect on radar.

The aircraft, which has been operational since the 1990s, was used in strikes in Iran in 2025, underscoring its continued role in US precision missions.

There has been no official confirmation of military aircraft activity in the Saratok area, and it remains unclear whether the object in the photo was a B-2 bomber, a drone or a kite.