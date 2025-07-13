LENGGONG, July 13 — Lenggong Valley continues to record rapid growth as a heritage tourism destination, with tourist arrivals soaring by over 280 per cent in just two years.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the number of tourists rose from 24,770 in 2022 to 114,182 last year, following continuous efforts to develop the area.

“Tour guides saw their income increase by 237 per cent, while accommodation operators recorded a 145 per cent increase in revenue over the same period.

“This development has had a direct impact on the local economy, especially for rural communities, including traditional villages and the Orang Asli, who are now actively involved in tourism-related activities such as handicrafts, traditional food and homestay programmes,” he said.

He said this during a dinner event held in conjunction with the evaluation session of the Aspiring Lenggong Unesco Global Geopark (UGGp) site here yesterday.

Saarani said scientific studies conducted have identified several areas with development potential, involving 39 geosites, 11 geoarchaeological sites, eight biosites, and 21 cultural and heritage sites.

“Five of these sites have been recognised for their international geological value, encompassing unique and interrelated elements of geological heritage, biodiversity, culture and archaeology.

“This diversity of resources makes Lenggong Valley not only an important site for research activities but also a competitive international tourism destination,” he said.

He also said the state government is actively strengthening Lenggong Valley’s international standing through collaborations with various international geopark networks and participation in global conferences, including with Japan, South Korea and Turkey.

“Lenggong Valley is no longer just a tourism destination, it is now a centre for human capital development based on heritage,” he added.

Lenggong Valley, designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2012, spans 22 square kilometres (sq km) which is about one per cent of the total area of the Aspiring Lenggong Unesco Global Geopark, which covers 2,248 sq km.

The UGGp area covers five subdistricts, Durian Pipit, Temelong, Lenggong, Kenering and Gerik, with a population of around 61,039 people. — Bernama