KUCHING, July 13 — Malaysia will participate in the Convention on the Rights of the Child in Geneva, Switzerland, to present its initiatives to address digital safety and mental health challenges among children.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the participation would allow Malaysia to share its ongoing and planned efforts, while also gaining input from other countries.

“I often highlight the ministry’s role in raising awareness through advocacy programmes in schools, targeting students, teachers and parents to educate them on the risks and impact of children’s exposure to social media,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Kuching District Education Office Excellence Awards 2024 ceremony here today, Nancy said the ministry is working with the Education Ministry to implement programmes addressing youth mental health issues, including a dedicated initiative that provides young people a platform to express their concerns.

“We have trained counsellors available, and that is why I continue to promote the 15999 helpline, which connects individuals to relevant professionals, especially for mental health-related issues, not only among children but across the community,” she said.

Nancy added that the One-Stop Social Support Centres are receiving encouraging response and have been expanded following requests from various quarters, including government agencies, the private sector and NGOs.

“For those requiring further treatment, arrangements will be discussed and coordinated to ensure appropriate care is provided,” she said. — Bernama





