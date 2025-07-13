PETALING JAYA, July 13 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail today said that police have launched an investigation into the alleged leak of minutes from a recent Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) meeting.

In a statement this evening, Mohd Khalid said the probe will focus on the disclosure and circulation of classified information, both within internal channels and on social media platforms.

“The police will call in all relevant witnesses to assist with the investigation,” he said.

He also reminded the public not to share any documents or information marked as confidential, adding that firm action will be taken against anyone found to be involved.

Earlier today, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will discuss allegations surrounding the purported leak with Cabinet members next week.

A purported excerpt of the JAC’s meeting minutes from May was said to have been leaked on social media.

The post has since been taken down on Reddit, but snapshots of the post are reportedly circulating on other social media platforms such as Facebook and X.

The purported leak came hot on the heels of allegations that there had been attempts to influence the appointments of new judges, a claim that had prompted nine government backbenchers to call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry.