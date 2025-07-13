TASEK GELUGOR, July 13 — The Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPVPP) has confirmed that three pig farms in Kampung Selamat have been affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) based on laboratory results from the Northern Zone Veterinary Laboratory.

Its director, Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab, said that two of the three affected farms exhibited a high mortality rate among the livestock, raising concerns about the possible spread of the disease to neighbouring farms.

“Our team has been on the ground at the pig farms in Kampung Selamat since yesterday to conduct checks, as well as implement control and close monitoring measures to ensure the ASF outbreak can be contained swiftly and effectively.

“So far, two of the farms have reported the deaths of 50 pigs, with many more showing ASF symptoms. There are 63 pig farms involving approximately 120,000 pigs in the Kampung Selamat area,” she said in a statement yesterday.

As a disease control measure, she said the JPVPP has issued a Notice of Restriction and Prohibition of Animal Movement under Section 18 of the Animals Act 1953 (Act 647) to the infected farms and imposed movement restrictions on pigs to only designated abattoirs to prevent the risk of disease spreading to other areas or districts.

Dr Saira Banu said the department is sampling pigs showing clinical signs at nearby farms for early detection, enhancing biosecurity monitoring, and advising all farmers to report any unusual livestock deaths promptly.

She said that ASF is not contagious to humans, but it significantly impacts the pig farming industry, especially in terms of animal movement restrictions and economic losses for farmers.

“JPVPP advises all pig farmers to strengthen biosecurity measures on their farms, including preventing outsiders or unsanitised vehicles into their premises.

“In addition, any sudden deaths or signs of disease among pigs should be immediately reported to JPVPP,” she also said.

She added that any further information or inquiries can be directed to the Seberang Perai Utara District Veterinary Services Office or directly to JPVPP. — Bernama