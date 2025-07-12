KUCHING, July 12 — An integrated night operation involving 12 agencies led to the identification of 17 homeless individuals around Kuching early this morning, as part of efforts to provide immediate aid and safe shelter under the state’s social welfare initiatives.

The outreach, coordinated by the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK), was announced by its Minister, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, during a press conference held shortly after the operation concluded.

“As of 2am, we identified 14 men, two women, and one underage girl living without shelter,” she told reporters after the operation.

She added that the operation was aimed at encouraging the homeless to receive support services through the Community Social Support Centre and the Temporary Transit Centre (TTG) Kuching.

Fatimah stressed that TTG is not a detention centre, but a dignified, voluntary safe space.

“They are free to come and go, the aim is to offer them a place to sleep safely, bathe, eat, and slowly regain confidence in support systems.

“During the day, they can work; at night, they return to sleep,” she explained.

She cited the case of “Pak Mos,” a man who had lived on the streets for over 30 years and had finally agreed to receive assistance.

“At first, he refused, but tonight, he followed us to the Community Social Support Centre and will be placed at TTG.

“This is a huge step because trust is the first phase,” she said.

Fatimah said individuals will undergo health screenings at the Community Social Support Centre before being placed at TTG.

Conditions such as high blood pressure, leg cramps, or other underlying health issues will be identified and referred for appropriate action.

She also noted the importance of identifying peer influencers within the homeless community.

“We found someone who can act as a leader. If we help him, he can help us reach others.

“His influence led several of his friends to agree to engage with us,” she said.

The operation also highlighted the fluidity of homelessness data in Kuching.

Fatimah said some individuals may return to their hometowns temporarily, while others end up on the streets due to job loss or inability to pay rent.

“One person voluntarily went to Hidayah Centre after losing their home due to rent issues.

“This shows homelessness isn’t always long-term; it can happen suddenly and to anyone,” she explained.

According to Fatimah, 134 personnel were involved, each playing a key role such as verifying identification documents, referring health issues, or addressing substance abuse concerns.

Four teams were deployed to high-risk zones: Group 1 covered the Waterfront, India Street, and Electra House; Group 2 covered Satok, Wisma Satok, and Matang; Group 3 in Padungan, Padang Ragbi, and Tabuan Melayu; while Group 4 focused on King Centre, Batu 3, and MJC areas.

The 12 participating agencies included the Social Development Council (MPS), Kuching Resident and District Office, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Social Welfare Department (JKM/PKMB Kuching), Immigration Department (JIM), Kuching Divisional Health Office, National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), Kuching North City Hall (DBKU), Civil Defence Force (JPAM), National Registration Department (JPN), Kuching South City Council (MBKS), and Hidayah Centre Foundation. — The Borneo Post





