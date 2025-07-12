GEORGE TOWN, July 12 — The Penang chapter of animal rights group International Aid for the Protection and Welfare of Animals (IAPWA) is offering a RM50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in recent abuse cases targeting strays and wildlife on the island.

The group said the reward applies specifically to verified tip-offs involving incidents of poisoning, killing, maiming or any form of cruelty involving stray cats, dogs or wild animals within the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) jurisdiction.

This follows recent disturbing reports of animals, particularly strays, being harmed on Penang Hill, prompting outrage from animal lovers and activists.

“This reward is offered to show that many in our society do not tolerate acts of cruelty towards animals,” IAPWA Penang said in a statement posted to Facebook yesterday.

The organisation said it is acting with the backing of “reliable and compassionate individuals who stand firmly against cruelty”, adding that the RM50,000 sum marks an increase from an earlier amount.

According to the Penang Hill Corporation, the animals were believed to have been poisoned.— Picture via Facebook/Penang Hill

The group stressed that only direct and verifiable information will qualify for the reward, adding that social media reposts or unsubstantiated claims will not be accepted.

“Whether the abuse occurred recently including cases at Penang Hill or in the past, we want to hear from you,” IAPWA Penang said.

“Your information could save lives,” the group added. “Help us bring justice to the voiceless.”

Reports will be handled confidentially and there is no deadline for submission.

To report any animal abuse, members of the public can call the MBPP hotline at 04-263 7000 / 04-263 7637 or WhatsApp 016-200 4082.

Alternatively, tip-offs may also be sent to IAPWA Penang via email at [email protected] or WhatsApp at 010-388 3487.

Recommended read:



Dead dogs, cats and birds found on Penang Hill as PHC lodges police report



