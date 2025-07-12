JOHOR BARU, July 12 — The prompt response from the Special Task and Rescue (STAR) team of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) following the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) helicopter crash in Sungai Pulai yesterday showcased the agency’s readiness and effectiveness in handling emergencies, as well as its commitment to protecting the nation’s waters.

In a Facebook post, the MMEA said the ten team members were the first responders who dived into the river to rescue and extract five members of the Air Operations Force (PGU) onto a safety boat despite the chaotic situation.

“The team, led by Peninsular Malaysia STAR Team deputy squadron leader, Maritime Lieutenant Nur Mohd Farhan Mohd Hamil, showed great bravery and professionalism in rescuing all victims without any loss of life,” the post read.

In the 10.15 am incident yesterday, the PDRM-owned AS355N helicopter with registration number 9M-PHG crashed during the Multilateral Nuclear Security Detection Exercise (MITSATOM) 2025, a joint exercise involving Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, held at the Gelang Patah Maritime Jetty.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), in a statement, said the helicopter departed from the Tanjung Kupang Police Station at 9.51 am, carrying five individuals, including the pilot.

Yesterday, two of the five police officers involved in the incident were reported to be in critical condition, requiring respiratory assistance and treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Johor Bahru.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim was quoted today as saying that three of the victims had been placed in regular wards, one remained sedated and was receiving intensive care in the ICU, while another was also being treated in the same unit. — Bernama