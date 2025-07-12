PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — The public has been advised to remain cautious and alert to the existence of fake TikTok accounts misusing the name and image of Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

The Home Minister’s Office said the fake accounts claim Saifuddin Nasution is offering financial aid through a WhatsApp link placed in the account’s bio.

“This is, in fact, a scam aimed at deceiving the public into making advance payments,” it said in a statement today.

The office has lodged reports with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and TikTok concerning the existence of the accounts.

To date, three accounts have been blocked by TikTok, namely Saifuddin_Nasution0; Saifuddin_Nasution1 and Saifuddin_Nasution12.

“However, we do not rule out the possibility that more fake accounts will continue to be created.

“As such, we urge the public to always be cautious, not to be easily taken in, and to verify the authenticity of any information before taking action,” the statement added.

The Home Minister’s Office stressed that Saifuddin Nasution would never request any form of payment for assistance.

“We will also not hesitate to take legal action against any individuals involved in this scam,” it said.

The office also informed that the minister’s official TikTok account uses his full name: saifuddin_nasution, and can be accessed via the following link: https://www.tiktok.com/@saifuddin_nasution?_t=ZS-8xxBQQ1Org2&_r=1

The public is advised to refer to the official channels of the Home Minister’s Office for accurate and up-to-date information. — Bernama