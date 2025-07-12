KUALA TERENGGANU, July 12 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is leaving it to the authorities to investigate the recent incident involving a liquor auction within a school compound that went viral recently.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry will not compromise on any form of misconduct or violation of regulations involving educational institutions.

“We have handed the matter over to the relevant authorities for investigation. We will not tolerate any misconduct or breaches of the rules. Action will be taken,” she told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 in Terengganu today.

She said investigations are ongoing, including into reports of a scuffle during the auction, and the Ministry will continue to monitor the case to ensure regulations are upheld and appropriate action is taken.

The incident sparked public outrage after a primary school facility in Pontian, Johor, was used to host a liquor auction, during which a fight was also reported to have occurred. — Bernama