JOHOR BARU, July 12 — A fire that broke out at Jalan Waja 5, Taman Pandan, destroyed eight semi-permanent shop lots, including a motorcycle workshop that had been operating for 25 years.

The workshop owner, who wanted to be known only as Wong, 60, was stunned as he watched his source of livelihood go up in flames in the 5.10 pm fire.

“I left the workshop around 3.30 pm. Not long after, someone called to tell me that the workshop was on fire. By the time I arrived, the flames were already raging. I couldn’t save anything,” he told Bernama at the scene, adding that three motorcycles belonging to customers that were undergoing repairs at the workshop were also destroyed.

“Everything’s gone. I’ve been running this workshop for 25 years. I’m truly heartbroken,” he said, adding that he has since contacted the affected customers to inform them of the incident.

Members of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) work to put out a fire involving eight semi-permanent shops at Jalan Waja 5, Taman Pandan July 11, 2025. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Muhammad Syahhir Ikhwan Mohamad Shoib said five shop lots were 90 per cent destroyed, two others suffered 70 per cent damage, while one unit was 50 per cent damaged, and a Proton Wira and two Proton Sagas were destroyed.

The department received the emergency call at 5.10 pm, and the first fire engine arrived at the scene seven minutes later, he said, adding that 31 firefighters from the Tebrau, Johor Jaya, Kempas, and Larkin Fire and Rescue Stations were involved in the operation, assisted by the Mount Austin and Ulu Tiram volunteer fire brigades.

“The fire broke out in a semi-permanent structure measuring 100 by 50 feet. Our efforts were hampered by low water pressure,” he said, adding that no one was injured. — Bernama