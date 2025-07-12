SIBU, July 12 — A car driven by an elderly woman in her 80s crashed into a school fence behind a priest’s residence near the Sungai Merah bazaar early this morning.

The incident, which occurred around 7am, reportedly began when the woman was reversing her vehicle near a coffee shop in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the car suddenly struck a table and several chairs in front of the shop before careening into two motorcycles parked by the roadside.

The vehicle then collided with the rear of a four-wheel drive and a Perodua Kancil before coming to a halt after crashing into the fence of a primary school compound behind the priest’s house.

Fortunately, the driver escaped the incident unhurt.

The crash caused minor damage to the fence and the vehicles involved.

It was understood that the elderly woman’s son later arranged for all the damaged vehicles to be sent to a workshop and had also agreed to cover all the repair costs. — The Borneo Post