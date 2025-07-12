PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has praised the government’s decision to exempt five critical service schemes under the Ministry of Health (MOH) from a weekly 45-hour shift, allowing them to maintain the current 42-hour work week.

On behalf of the MOH workforce, he expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the exemption.

In a statement, he said the decision is clear evidence of the Madani Government’s commitment to understanding and valuing the sacrifices of healthcare workers, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“The ministry welcomes the decision to maintain the current 42-hour work week for its five critical service schemes.

“It is a recognition of the dedication and spirit of healthcare workers who assist patients fighting for their lives every day and at all hours,” he said.

Dzulkefly said the outcome was the result of comprehensive collaboration among various parties, particularly the Public Service Department (PSD), relevant unions and associations, as well as the Nursing Division and Human Resources Division of the MOH.

“This signifies the spirit of teamwork and the whole-of-nation approach in delivering the best solutions for the people. The MOH will continue striving to bring about more positive changes.

“...may there be more good news ahead for the ministry in line with the planned health reform strategies,” he added.

Yesterday, the government agreed to exempt five critical service schemes under the MOH from the implementation of the 45-hour shift work week, involving 82,637 healthcare personnel, social nurses, medical officers in the emergency department, assistant medical officers and healthcare assistants.

According to the PSD, the decision was made after taking into account the concerns raised by healthcare workers regarding the implementation under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA). — Bernama