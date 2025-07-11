KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Umno has called for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to be granted house arrest following confirmation from the Attorney General’s Chambers of a royal addendum supporting such arrangement.

The AGC made the admission during its appeal against an application for judicial review from Najib this week.

“Umno humbly seeks forgiveness and mercy from His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and appeals for the house arrest decree to be enforced in accordance with the absolute powers of the King as provided under Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution.” Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said in a statement today.

The article gives the King the constitutional power to pardon or reduce sentences for offences under federal jurisdiction and in court-martial cases.

Asyraf said Umno hoped that Najib would finally be granted this, based on the decree issued over a year ago.

On February 2, 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved Najib’s sentence to six years for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International, meaning he could be released as early as August 23, 2028.

It later emerged that the previous Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who had chaired the Pardons Board then, had also issued the royal addendum for Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The government did not outright deny the order was made, but its existence was not confirmed until earlier this week.

Najib has been imprisoned since August 23, 2022, after the Federal Court upheld his conviction for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power, and money laundering involving funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

He also has other criminal trials related to the 1MDB corruption scandal ongoing.