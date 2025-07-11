KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Public Accounts Committee chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has clarified that statements from others on the panel regarding the privatisation of Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) were personal opinions.

She said that the PAC intended to recall several witnesses over the matter as numerous questions remain unanswered from previous testimony sessions.

Mas Ermieyati also criticised the public disclosure of the PAC's proceedings.

"I wish to emphasise that all findings, discussions, and documents submitted during PAC proceedings are subject to Meeting Rule 85 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives and should not be disclosed to the media by any party," she said in a statement.

The committee has been conducting hearings on the management of public airports and MAHB's privatisation process, with the committee having held 16 proceedings on the matter so far.

It summoned Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and other key witnesses to testify this week, with PAC member Sim Tze Tzin describing the minister as "cooperative".

Over the sessions, the PAC has met with former MAHB Chief Executive Officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad (HLIB) Chief Executive Officer Lee Jim Leng, and Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Nik Amlizan Mahamed.

Other witnesses include Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) Group President and Chief Executive Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad, Bursa Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Datuk Fad'l Mohamed, and Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) Executive Director Datuk Zain Azhari Mazlan, who represented SC Chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi.