SIBU, July 11 — An Indonesian couple was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to entering Malaysia illegally.

Judge Musyiri Peet handed down the sentence to 39-year-old Heriadi and his 36-year-old wife, Keti, who were also ordered to be referred to the Immigration Department upon completing their jail terms.

According to the charge sheet, the couple entered Malaysia without valid travel documents on June 23 at about 9.50pm near Jalan Teku-Pasai Siong here.

They were charged under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) and face penalties under Section 6(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of up to RM10,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both, and may also include whipping of up to six strokes upon conviction.

The pair was detained during a police spot check after being suspected of involvement in the murder of an Indonesian national at a plantation hut on Jalan Rantau Panjang.

Investigations found they had no valid travel documents and Immigration Department records showed no entry or exit records under their names.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Cynthia Emmelda Jerry while both defendants were unrepresented.

Separately, Heriadi faces a murder charge at the Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing a fellow Indonesian, Andi, on June 22 at 7pm at a plantation hut on Jalan Rantau Panjang.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction. The next hearing is set for August 29. — Bernama