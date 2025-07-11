MARANG, July 11 — Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has confirmed that he will defend his position as PAS president at the party’s 71st Muktamar in Kedah this September.

Abdul Hadi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Marang, said he has no intention of relinquishing the presidency, a post he has held for more than 20 years.

Having undergone treatment at the National Heart Institute in mid-June, he said he intends to continue serving the party for the rest of his life as his health remains good.

“If possible, I want to die while still serving. I’m healthy ... Alhamdulillah, still healthy,” said the 77-year-old leader when met by reporters after delivering a Dhuha lecture at Masjid Rusila today.

Commenting on the position of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Abdul Hadi said the matter would be discussed with the coalition’s component parties, as the chairman’s post is not determined by PAS alone.

Previously, there had been speculation of calls for PN to appoint a new chairman, but the claim was denied by Muhyiddin himself. — Bernama