KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The developer of the Bangsar Hill Park condominium has today offered to work with an affected resident over her complaints about construction lorries repeatedly blocking the entrance to her home along Lorong Maarof in Bangsar.

In an email to the resident — who identified herself as Mandy, developer Bangsar Hill Park Development Sdn Bhd acknowledged the challenges she faced with truck movement and parking, but noted that the road in front of her house is a public road and not under its direct control.

“While we do our best to manage the conduct of our contractors, we are unable to regulate vehicles not affiliated with our project or other users of this public space,” the company stated in its email, which was also copied to the media.

“That said, we are exploring the placement of bollards and ‘No Parking’ signage in front of your house to discourage unauthorised stopping. This will only proceed with your consent and subject to the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities. We welcome your feedback on this.”

Malay Mail previously reported that Mandy highlighted her difficulties in driving in and out of her house due to lorries connected to the condominium project parking on the public road outside.

The developer said it will continue to deploy a traffic controller on-site to manage vehicle movement and is reinforcing internal protocols to minimise disruptions, especially near residential areas.

Responding to Mandy’s complaint of construction activities allegedly occurring beyond permitted hours, the developer clarified that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has approved the project’s extended working hours — up to 9pm for superstructure work and up to 10pm for housekeeping.

These permitted hours apply from Mondays to Saturdays, with no work allowed on Sundays or public holidays, the firm clarified.

“If there are any observations of activity outside of these permitted hours, please do not hesitate to let us know, and we will look into the matter immediately,” it said.

On Mandy’s complaints on dust, the developer said it was not possible to eliminate construction-related dust but pledged to minimise its impact through responsible site practices and review if current measures need adjustment.

Regarding a suggestion to turn off the bright building signage at 10pm, the developer acknowledged the concern over light pollution and said it was reviewing the operational timing to better align with the residential area.

The developer has also suggested meeting with Mandy directly to explore practical solutions to the issues she raised.

Road users navigate the junction near the project site would have their views obstructed if lorries are parked on the road outside the Lorong Maarof resident’s house on June 27, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

History of complaints

The developer’s email today is the latest in a series of communications. Mandy first emailed a formal complaint on June 11, flagging issues such as lorry obstruction and alleged construction work beyond permitted hours.

The developer replied on June 24 to say it was taking measures like deploying a traffic controller and reviewing compliance with working hours.

However, on July 8, Mandy sent another email, asserting that lorries continued to use her home’s entrance as a parking lot despite the developer’s claimed measures.

She attached photographs and videos as proof, including videos of construction work allegedly happening after 8 pm, further extending these to the media.