KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Imagine not being able to drive in and out of your own house because some lorries use the road in front of your house as a temporary parking spot.

That is what Mandy, who lives on Lorong Maarof just a stone’s throw away from the under-construction Bangsar Hill Park condominium project, had to endure the past two years.

She told Malay Mail that two to six lorries would queue up outside her house while waiting to go up to the construction site.

Her husband Harriz added that the lorries arrived as early as 5am and made a lot of noise.

These lorries would obstruct her house throughout the day including in the late mornings and afternoons.

So each time she wanted to leave the house, she would have to get them to move... often there would be yelling on their side as if she was inconveniencing them.

And when she returned home, the same scene would play out... except it would involve honking at them as she could not leave her car in the middle of the road to get out and speak to them.

Things finally came to a head on June 11, when two long lorries — parked outside her neighbour’s house next door and her own house — totally blocked off all access to her house, and Mandy had to honk repeatedly to get them to move.

Mandy captured the incident on video which happened close to 11.30am, with a man coming over and gesturing to her after one of the lorries had moved away.

On the same day, she wrote an email to the developer where she explained the family’s struggles, and how she felt unsafe and fearful due to the “intimidating glares” or aggressive behaviour of the lorry drivers.

She also explained that she had to honk frequently upon her return home to get the lorry drivers’ attention, as it would be unsafe for her to stop in the middle of the road and leave her young child unattended in the car with the engine on.

Two lorries are seen outside the entrance of the Bangsar resident’s house on June 11, 2025. — Picture courtesy of Mandy

Harriz told Malay Mail that the lorries parked outside his house also posed a danger to road users, as they would obstruct the road users’ view of the road and other incoming vehicles at the road junction.

Similarly, the couple said their view of the road is also obstructed by the lorries when they drive in and out of their house.

Road users at the junction near the project site would have their views obstructed if lorries are parked on the road outside the Lorong Maarof resident’s house. Road shown here on a public holiday June 27, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Complaints made to DBKL

Mandy also filed a complaint to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) on June 11 via the ADU@KL platform, where she said construction vehicles and lorries frequently block her house’s entrance and still park there, despite her repeated requests for them to move.

Harriz lodged four complaints last year on the ADU@KL platform about vehicles such as lorries, cars and motorcycles treating the pedestrian walkway outside his house as a free parking space, which he said caused obstruction to his house’s entrance while also endangering pedestrians.

In response to his latest ADU@KL complaint on September 13, 2024, DBKL said its investigations on September 26 morning had found the complaint to have basis, and that four notices to compound offences under road traffic rules were issued to four such vehicles on that day.

From October last year until May this year, Harriz had also on five occasions lodged complaints — through WhatsApp to DBKL’s enforcement department — of construction work being carried out beyond permitted working hours, such as past 8pm or on a public holiday.

Malay Mail understands that the developer Bangsar Hill Park Development Sdn Bhd had on June 24 responded to Mandy’s June 11 complaint by sharing the measures it had taken, including having a traffic controller to manage the lorries’ movements and minimise obstruction.

Among other things, the developer is understood to have told Mandy that it would reinforce ongoing review of compliance with permitted working hours and noise levels.

Photograph of obstruction by construction lorry outside the Bangsar resident’s house along Lorong Maarof on June 25, 2025. — Picture courtesy of Mandy

When met recently, the couple told Malay Mail that the situation improved for about a week after the developer’s email response, before they experienced obstruction again on June 25.

Malay Mail was later told that there have been several other incidents of obstruction since then.

The couple also recorded video clips of the site past 8pm on a weekday (June 25), which showed a moving crane at the top of the construction site.

Photograph of obstruction by construction lorry outside the Bangsar resident’s house along Lorong Maarof on May 30, 2025. — Picture courtesy of Mandy

What the developer said

Separately, when contacted by Malay Mail for a response to the Bangsar resident’s June 11 complaint, the developer said it takes all public feedback seriously.

”As part of our ongoing site management protocols, we have long implemented the following measures to proactively manage the situation around the Bangsar Hill Park (BHP) construction site,” it said in a recent email reply, listing five measures which it had taken.

This included daily traffic control to prevent construction vehicles from obstructing traffic flow or causing traffic congestion, and daily inspections to make sure no construction-related vehicles park on the road shoulders along Lorong Maarof.

As part of those measures, the company said it had helped install plastic bollards along the roadside in front of the construction site to “deter illegal parking by unrelated public vehicles”.

According to the company, it regularly communicates with the Lorong Maarof Residents’ Committee representative: “We update him weekly on our traffic control measures and continue to engage with the community to address any concerns that arise.”

As for the fifth measure listed, the company said its site activities have been operating according to DBKL-approved working hours and that it would investigate further if specific cases of non-compliance are raised.