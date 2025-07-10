KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the atrocities and ‘massacres’ in Gaza, Palestine must be stopped immediately.

The Prime Minister said this message was conveyed during Rubio’s courtesy call on him in Parliament today, besides other matters discussed during the 40-minute meeting.

“He (Rubio) seemed confident that there would be a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Palestine, particularly Gaza.

“Regarding other issues of peace, I emphasised that we here are also affected when there is invasion and disruption,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Rubio arrived in Malaysia on Thursday to attend high-level engagements in conjunction with the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings hosted by Malaysia under its Asean 2025 Chairmanship.

This is also Rubio’s first visit to Asia as Secretary of State since being appointed to the position earlier this year.

He is representing the United States at the Asean meetings being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from July 8 to 11.

Anwar said he and Rubio also discussed Asean matters.

“The United States still regards its relationship with Malaysia as important and wants to maintain, even strengthen, cooperation with Asean and member countries,” he said. — Bernama