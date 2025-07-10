KUALA TERENGGANU, July 10 — Police are tracking down a group of teenagers believed to be minors who were riding basikal lajak (modified bicycles) recklessly on Terengganu’s landmark drawbridge here recently.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said this follows a complaint concerning a viral 40-second video which showed a group of teen thrill-seekers in plank position on bicycles descending the bridge at breakneck speed in broad daylight, with blatant disregard for motorists.

He said investigations were underway to identify the teenagers who could have committed two offences, namely modifying bicycles and riding dangerously.

“Cyclists can be prosecuted under Regulation 42(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for riding a bicycle that has been modified to the point of being dangerous.

“Therefore, we remind parents to supervise their children and not allow them to modify bicycles excessively because such acts are against the law. Parents can also be prosecuted if found negligent in supervising their children,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Mohd Khairi said police would also increase patrols around the Kuala Terengganu city centre and in areas where teenagers hang out to prevent dangerous riding.

In fact, the public is also urged to file complaints and channel information to the police if any reckless activities occur that could disrupt public order. — Bernama