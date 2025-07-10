KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) is still examining and has not finalised water tariff adjustment applications to review water supply service tariff rates from service operators in 10 states under its supervision.

According to SPAN, until June 30, it has received applications from service operators in 10 states involving Penang, Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Pahang.

“All the applications are still being examined and have not been finalised,” it said, adding that this was following a statement made by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow on July 8, regarding the proposed water tariff adjustment in the state.

SPAN said the commission will ensure that every aspect is taken into account before any consideration is made to ensure the well-being of 27.2 million consumers and the ability of operators to continue providing services. — Bernama