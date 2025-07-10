KOTA KINABALU, July 10 — A security guard was jailed for a total of 26 years and ordered to be given 15 strokes of the cane by a Sessions Court here on Wednesday for two counts of raping and committing sexual physical assaults against his two biological daughters.

The 36-year-old accused pleaded guilty before judge Hurman Hussain to both the charges on Wednesday.

On the first count, the accused was jailed for 13 years and ordered to be whipped 10 times for raping the first victim aged 12 in Ranau between January and February.

On the second count, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars plus three strokes of the cane for committing the sexual physical assault against the second victim aged 11 at the same place around 2024.

Due to his relationship with the second victim, he was sentenced to additional three years’ imprisonment and two whippings.

The court ordered all the jail terms to run consecutively.

The court heard that the accused was arrested on June 17 after the matters came to light.

The victims’ mother then lodged a police report against the accused, who is her husband.

In a separate case, a car wash worker was jailed for nine years and ordered to given three strokes for raping a minor.

Judge Elsie Primus meted out the sentence to Khairul Nizam Pilok, 26, after finding him guilty of raping the 14-year-old victim at a bedroom of a house in Sipitang on June 5.

The prosecution had called four witnesses to testify against the accused who produced two witnesses, including himself. — The Borneo Post