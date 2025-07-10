PASIR MAS, July 10 — A salon and restaurant owner, along with her husband and three others, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with drug trafficking, involving 20 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

However, no plea was recorded from the businesswoman, Nur Ayu Fatihah Zaudi, 34, her husband Mohd Faizal Ismail, 35, as well as the three others, namely Mohamad Farid Ismail, 33, Mohd Khairu Azani Mohd Lawi, 39, and Mohamad Asmawi Janudin, 25, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charges against the five of them were read out before Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali.

On the first count, Mohd Faizal is charged with trafficking 115 grammes of methamphetamine in a Perodua Axia car at a three-way intersection of Jalan Gajah Mati, Kampung Banggol Chicha, here, at 11.15 am last June 27.

He is also jointly charged with Nur Ayu Fatihah with trafficking 112 grammes of methamphetamine at a house in Kampung Banggol Chicha at 11.30 am on the same day.

The couple were also jointly charged with the three other accused with trafficking 19,866 grammes of the drug at a cow shed behind a house in Kampung Banggol Chicha at 4.30pm on the same day.

They were all charged under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides life imprisonment or hanging until death, and if not sentenced to death, shall be whipped with a maximum of 15 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Syazalia Che Suhaimi, while Mohd Faizal and Nur Ayu Fatihah were represented by lawyer Mohd Norazihan Adnan.

The other three accused were unrepresented.

The court set October 26 for mention and the submission of the chemical report. — Bernama