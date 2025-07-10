KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A 37-year-old trader was sentenced to a RM500 fine after admitting he negligently failed to seek medical help for his severely injured friend, an e-hailing driver who died from infected wounds while under his care.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top also ordered the accused, Oon Tien Yue, be jailed for a month if he fails to pay the fine, The New Straits Times reported.

Oon negligently failed to seek medical treatment for Law Mun How, 37, in a manner that endangered the latter's life at a house in Jalan Perdana 6/5, Pandan Perdana, between 10.33am on June 20 and 7.50pm on June 22.

The victim, who was seriously injured after allegedly being assaulted, had been sleeping in a car in front of the accused's house from June 14 to 20.

On June 22, the accused brought the victim into the house, but left him in the living room without seeking treatment.

A post-mortem on June 23 revealed that the cause of death was infected wounds, with bacterial infection in body tissues, including the skin and muscles.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Ramanathan Alias Ashwin urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence due to the seriousness of the case.

Oon, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, saying he is responsible for the care of his elderly parents.