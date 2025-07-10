KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Johor Royal Press Office has detected a fake video account on Facebook that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to display the face and voice of His Majesty Sultan Ismail, King of Malaysia.

This was announced through a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page today.

According to the RPO, the video was spread through the social media site Facebook, displaying the voice of His Majesty supposedly regarding an investment offer that promises profits to the public.

“As such, the public is advised to be vigilant and not be easily influenced by these fake accounts, which are often used by scammers for fraudulent purposes on Facebook and other social media platforms,” ​​it said.

The RPO also stressed that impersonation and misuse of identity are legal offences.

“Strict action will be taken against those involved in accordance with the provisions of the law,” read the post. — Bernama