JERLUN, July 10 — The Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIK) will monitor the graves of the six family members who died in the tragedy at Sungai Korok last Saturday to prevent any activities that are contrary to Islamic teachings.

JHEAIK director Datuk Dr Abd Ghani Zainuddin said that although no activities contrary to Islamic teachings had been detected at the cemetery so far, the department was taking precautionary measures.

“The Kubang Pasu district religious office has received a complaint regarding the possibility of suspicious activities at the cemetery,” he said.

“We have mobilised personnel to carry out monitoring, and so far, there has been no need to install barrier ropes to cordon off the site,” he said when contacted today.

He added that monitoring would continue from time to time, and appropriate action would be taken if any activities were found to be against Islamic teachings.

He also reminded the public not to engage in any superstitious practices that go against religious teachings.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the At-Taqwa Mosque, Mhd Shukri Hassan, said many visitors had been seen stopping by and reciting prayers at the graves.

“There were people stopped outside the mosque’s fence and offered prayers for the deceased, as the graves of the six family members are located next to the village road,” he said when met today.

He added that the mosque committee would continue monitoring the situation.

“We have contacted the police and religious authorities. If we observe any suspicious activities, we will report them for further action,” he said.

In last Saturday’s tragedy, husband and wife Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, and Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, along with their four children, died after the Proton Iswara car they were travelling in is believed to have skidded and plunged into Sungai Korok in Kampung Kemboja near here. — Bernama