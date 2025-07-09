KUCHING, July 9 — The Magistrate’s Court here has ordered the case involving a Bukit Aman traffic policeman, accused of causing the death of a man at Jalan Stephen Yong here in April, to be transferred to the High Court.

The order was issued by Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan after the prosecution submitted the post-mortem report in support of its application to transfer the case involving the accused, Genesis Nitchell David Reddy, 30.

Deputy public prosecutor Adriana Maisarah Mohd Farid informed the court that a new charge would be filed at the High Court soon, although no mention date has been set yet.

Genesis, who holds the rank of Lance Corporal and is attached to the Bukit Aman Traffic Unit, is charged with the murder of Muhammad Zaki Iderus, 34, who died from gunshot wounds while inside a car during an incident at Jalan Stephen Yong here on April 26.

On May 7, the accused was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here; however, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Genesis is represented by lawyers Russel Lim, Brenden Ting, and Zoe Chan from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama