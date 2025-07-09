PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has taken immediate disciplinary action against one of its officers for driving a departmental vehicle in a reckless and dangerous manner in Simpang Pulai, Perak.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the action included issuing a summons notice to the officer for overtaking on a double line.

He said further measures included a ban on driving departmental vehicles, a suspension from duty, and reassigning the officer to a non-operational post at JPJ Headquarters pending the outcome of the investigation.

“JPJ has also initiated a further investigation into other possible offences committed by the officer involved, for appropriate follow-up action.

“JPJ will not compromise and will take firm action against any road user, including our personnel and staff, who commit traffic violations,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged members of the public to report any road users who fail to comply with traffic regulations in real time.

Complaints can be submitted via the MyJPJ app using the e-aduan@jpj feature or by emailing [email protected] with complete complaint details.

Earlier, a 12-second video went viral showing a JPJ vehicle attempting to overtake a lorry on a double line, endangering other road users. — Bernama