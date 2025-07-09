KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Police are tracking down a married couple who fled after the vehicle driven by one of them plunged into the Langat River in Hulu Langat earlier today.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the police received a report at 9.30am from a member of the public that a car had fallen into the river at Jalan Kuari Sungai Long.

According to Naazron, eyewitnesses living near the area reported hearing a loud noise from the direction of the river around 9am and saw a man and a woman exiting the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

“Further inspection by police, with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department, confirmed that no individuals were inside the vehicle when it was recovered, and no casualties were reported,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said police had traced the vehicle’s owner, who revealed that the car had been rented to a man and later borrowed by the couple involved before the incident occurred.

“Members of the public with any relevant information are urged to come forward and contact the nearest police station or the Batu 14 Hulu Langat Police Station chief at 019-2642499,” he added. — Bernama