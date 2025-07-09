KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold a meeting with the United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio Thursday.

“I am meeting him tomorrow,” he replied briefly when asked about Rubio, who will be in Malaysia to attend the Asean-United States Post-Ministerial Conference, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the 32th Asean Regional Forum (ARF) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled for July 10-11.

Anwar was met after officiating the opening ceremony of the 58th AMM and related meetings at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here, Wednesday.

The American top diplomat will arrive here Thursday, marking his first trip to Asia since taking office earlier this year.

He is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Anwar.

Earlier reports indicated that Marco Rubio is also expected to hold talks with senior Malaysian government officials during his visit, with a focus on reaffirming the United States’ commitment to promoting a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region. — Bernama