SEREMBAN, July 8 — A food rider pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to a charge of reckless driving without regard to the danger or consequences arising.

Iskandar Abd Asri, 20, made the plea after the charge was read out before Magistrate Saiful Sayoti.

He was charged with driving a Proton Satria car, was charged with driving the vehicle recklessly and dangerously to the public at about 2am on Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 here, last July 6.

The offence, under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act1987 (Act 333), provides a maximum imprisonment of five years and a fine of up to RM15,000, as well as disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than five years and the probationary driving licence can be revoked, if convicted.

However, he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving the car without a valid licence at the same time, date and location according to Section 26(1) of the same law.

The offence is punishable with a fine of up to RM2,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months or both, if convicted.

The court allowed him bail of RM3,000 and RM300 with one surety respectively and set Aug 21 for mention for submission of documents and social reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Zul Azrin Zainuddin prosecuted, while lawyer Noor Syairah Izzati Md Noor represented Iskandar. — Bernama