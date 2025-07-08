KOTA KINABALU, July 8 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today confirmed that the recently concluded State Assembly sitting will the final one for this term, although he declined to say when it will be dissolved.

Speaking to reporters at the State Assembly building after the sitting adjourned, Hajiji declined to reveal the exact date for the dissolution, saying he would announce it once he receives the “inspiration” to do so.

“I can’t say now. When the right time comes, we will call the media and announce it,” he said when asked.

“Don’t ask me which month, or whether it will be up to the end of the term when it automatically dissolves, just soon,” he said when further prodded by journalists.

The State Assembly will dissolve automatically by November 11 at latest.

In its final sitting, Hajiji’s administration tabled a RM1.18 billion supplementary budget aimed at solving many developmental and infrastructure issues.

The House also passed three Bills which will ostensibly help generate the state’s income and improve efficiency of administration.

Amendments to the state sales tax was to refine and improve processes, while the Sabah Climate and Carbon Governance Enactment will help earn the state income through natural resources.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said that that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has held multiple pre-election meetings with Pakatan Harapan Sabah (PH Sabah) regarding seat negotiations, with positive progress.

He hopes a formal cooperation agreement can be finalised before the dissolution.

“The current state government consists of GRS and PH Sabah, and that’s the basis of our cooperation. As for others (political parties), we’ll see,” he said.

Earlier, he that during the five years of GRS’s administration, the state government has performed well and brought significant development to Sabah and its people.

Although issues such as water and electricity supply remain, many of these problems were inherited from the previous government, and the current administration is doing its best to resolve them.

Hajiji also expressed hope that the people, Sabahans will continue to support GRS and return the mandate to them to continue.