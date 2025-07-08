KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Rapid KL has launched an internal investigation following a viral video showing an MRT feeder bus driving close to a group of cyclists, leading to a brief roadside confrontation.

The incident, which was captured by one of the cyclists and widely shared on social media, raised public concern over road safety and the conduct of bus drivers around vulnerable road users, according to a report published in the New Straits Times today.

In a statement today, Rapid KL said the bus captain had difficulty proceeding as a group of cyclists had occupied the left lane, obstructing the vehicle’s path.

“This situation forced the bus captain to halt the vehicle and confront the group. A brief altercation ensued but was swiftly brought under control by a passing Road Transport Department (RTD) officer,” the company said.

The bus captain has since undergone a counselling session aimed at improving the handling of such situations, Rapid KL added.

All drivers have also been reminded to maintain courteous behaviour and adhere to strict safety protocols at all times.

The company advised the public to stay alert and follow traffic rules to avoid incidents, and reminded cyclists to ride in single file and avoid entering vehicle lanes or obstructing traffic.