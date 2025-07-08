KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli today said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has inadvertently confirmed key concerns raised by nine PKR MPs regarding recent judicial appointments, adding that the matter now warrants a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI).

In a statement, Rafizi said the AGC’s response to a press conference by the PKR lawmakers yesterday appeared to validate claims of procedural lapses and unresolved allegations involving a Federal Court judge.

“The AGC’s own statement confirms three things: that there were delays in appointments, that some Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) nominees were not acted upon, and that a JAC meeting was convened without the required 10-day notice,” he said.

He added that the AGC also acknowledged that a meeting of the JAC had discussed allegations that a Federal Court judge had tried to influence case decisions and reassign judges.

“While the AGC believes these issues are not serious enough to plunge the judiciary into crisis, that’s exactly what we’re trying to prevent,” Rafizi said. “This isn’t about legality alone — it’s about public confidence in the judiciary’s independence.”

The Pandan MP argued that while the prime minister holds constitutional authority over judicial appointments, delays in filling vacancies from the High Court to the Federal Court have fuelled speculation that the executive may be trying to influence the process.

“If the AGC itself says the JAC meeting discussed claims of interference, how can it also dismiss those claims as premature or speculative?” Rafizi said.

He urged the government to take the lead in resolving the matter decisively, especially as criticisms mount from the opposition.

“We’re not doing this to embarrass the government,” he said. “We’re trying to protect it — and the integrity of our judiciary.”

Rafizi said only a Royal Commission of Inquiry could independently determine whether the allegations were credible, and whether judicial independence had been compromised.

He added that the government should seriously consider the proposal to avoid further erosion of public trust and unnecessary political attacks.

“Judicial integrity isn’t just about following procedures. It must be seen, felt and believed by the people,” he said.