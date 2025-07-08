KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Police have recorded statements from five individuals, including the wives of a freelance preacher, as part of investigations into the alleged distribution of intimate videos involving his spouses and other women.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 39-year-old suspect remains under investigation, and the case will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor once completed, according to a report published in the New Straits Times today.

“So far, statements from five witnesses have been recorded in connection with this case,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The man was arrested on July 5 following a report by his second wife, who claimed he had shared explicit videos featuring her and his other wives.

Police had earlier confirmed that two mobile phones and a laptop were seized during the arrest.

On Sunday, Selangor Islamic Religious Council chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin said the council had revoked the preacher’s teaching credentials due to alleged criminal conduct dating back to 2022.

Salehuddin also confirmed that the Selangor Islamic Religious Department had detained the preacher in September 2024 for preaching without valid credentials.