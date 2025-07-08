SHAH ALAM, July 8 — The Selangor government has agreed to appoint two experts nominated by the opposition to sit on the Special Committee on Gas Pipeline Risk Adaptation to ensure transparency in the report involving the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion incident, in Subang Jaya.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the move was to enable the report that had been produced to be reviewed and any shortcomings that arose to be identified, while also mobilising efforts to ensure that those responsible are found.

“The state government is also prepared to publish the entire report. We are currently compiling it as it involves several departments. Within two weeks of the end of this assembly, I am confident that the printing will be completed.

“We will also distribute the reports in the affected areas, as well as all the assemblymen and those interested in studying this matter,” he told reporters at a special information session on the Putra Heights incident at the Selangor State Assembly here today.

Previously, Amirudin was reported to have said that the Selangor government would set up a special committee to investigate the cause of the gas pipe explosion incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, which occurred on April 1

According to Amirudin, the committee, comprising seven experts, will get other various agencies involved, including representatives of the state and federal governments and related bodies such as Petronas, to review the investigation findings and draft legal proposals along with long-term preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said that the special committee has been given three months to draft relevant proposals.

“For the state government, it will definitely involve policies, local authorities to add value to related works while for the gas pipeline owners such as Petronas Gas or Gas Malaysia, to look at additional information such as factors and the surrounding area of the land as well as situations involving land issues,” he said.

Amirudin also reiterated his assurance that the state government is committed to ensuring transparency in the delivery of information and will not protect or cover up any wrongdoing regarding the incident from public knowledge. — Bernama