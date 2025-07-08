KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several states and territories across the country, forecasting heavy rain and strong winds until 10am today.

In a Facebook post at 7.35am, the department said the affected areas include Perlis, Penang, and parts of Kedah — namely Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu.

In Perak, the warning covers Kerian, Larut, Matang dan Selama, Manjung, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim. In Selangor, it includes Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

The federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are also on alert, along with parts of Sarawak — specifically Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Sri Aman.

The department said the warning was triggered by signs of thunderstorms with rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour expected to last for more than an hour.

Short-term thunderstorm warnings like this are typically valid for no more than six hours.