KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Police have arrested a father and son in connection with a murder in Taman Pandan Perdana, Ampang, last month after post-mortem findings revealed signs of foul play.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail said the case was initially treated as a sudden death after a call from a medical assistant at Hospital Kuala Lumpur at 7.16pm on June 22 reported a man’s death at Jalan Perdana 6/5, according to the New Straits Times.

Police confirmed the death at the scene, but a post-mortem at Ampang Hospital the following day uncovered necrotising soft tissue infections caused by skin and skeletal injuries.

The victim’s body was found in the home of one of the suspects, prompting the case to be reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police arrested two local men between June 26 and 28 — a 36-year-old self-employed man and his 73-year-old unemployed father.

Investigators also seized a bamboo cane and an adjustable plier believed to be linked to the killing, Azam said.

Both suspects tested negative for drugs and have no previous criminal records.

The younger suspect has been remanded for 14 days from June 27 to July 10, while his father is remanded for 13 days from June 29 to July 11.

Azam said the murder is believed to be related to a debt dispute.

Those convicted under Section 302 face the death penalty or up to 40 years in prison with at least 12 strokes of the cane.