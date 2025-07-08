KUCHING, July 8 — There is currently no agreement on the number of new parliamentary seats for Sarawak, said Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He clarified that while the state has successfully expanded its State Legislative Assembly (DUN) seats from 82 to 99, any increase in parliamentary representation must be decided by the Election Commission (EC) and approved by the federal government through Parliament.

“There is no agreement yet on the number of parliamentary seats for Sarawak. The state government has no authority to decide this.

“Parliamentary seats fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government and the EC. Any increase would require constitutional amendments and endorsement in Parliament,” he added when speaking at a press conference after the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Bill, 2025 was passed during a special sitting of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

He also emphasised that the DUN’s role was confined to the composition of state seats too.

“We can propose and deliberate state seats, but for parliamentary constituencies, it must be tabled in Parliament and the Federal Constitution has to be amended. That’s the proper channel.

“Sarawak’s move today was a separate constitutional exercise focused solely on the state level. While the redelineation of the 17 new state constituencies now falls to the EC.

“They will determine where these new seats will be located. We have no influence over that.

“Any accusation of gerrymandering directed at the state government is therefore unfounded and unfair to the EC, which is an independent body appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with the Conference of Rulers,” he said.

Responding to suggestions that the state seat increase may act as a precursor to parliamentary seat expansion, Abdul Karim agreed it may help pave the way.

“It will be easier for the EC to partition new parliamentary seats from these 17 additional state constituencies in the future.

“If eight or more can be derived, it would help us move closer to the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), where Sabah and Sarawak should ideally hold one-third of the seats in Parliament,” he said.

He further explained that the decision to increase the DUN seats to 99 was both strategic and symbolic.

“There’s no fixed number stated in the Constitution. But 99 is the highest double-digit figure before we encroach into three-digit territory, which is associated with Parliament. And if you notice, our DUN building has 9 pillars, 9 arcs, and 9 floors. So, 99 feels fitting,” he said.

Meanwhile when asked about the timeline for the EC to complete its delineation work, Abdul Karim said that responsibility lies entirely with the commission.

“Our job ends with tabling and passing the Bill. It is now up to the EC to carry out their duties,” he said.

He also dismissed criticism from Opposition members regarding the cost and timing of the exercise, calling them politically motivated.

“We’ve done this before, four or five times. It’s within our legal rights, and there’s nothing improper about it,” he said.

Sarawak last increased its state seats in 2015, when 11 new constituencies were added.

The current move, which sees an addition of 17, marks the largest expansion of state seats in Sarawak’s history.

“The move reflects our commitment to ensure Sarawak is well represented, fairly governed, and prepared for the future. It’s a necessary and constitutional evolution,” said Abdul Karim. — The Borneo Post