NIBONG TEBAL, July 7 — Police have detained a TikTok influencer for allegedly performing dangerous driving stunts, including drifting, in the parking area of the Batu Kawan Stadium here at midnight yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said the 26-year-old man was arrested by a team from the district police headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at about 12.20am.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving. A background check also revealed that the suspect had previously been detained under the same section of the law.

“Such irresponsible actions not only violate the law but also endanger the safety of the driver and other road users,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised the public to always comply with traffic regulations and avoid any form of stunt driving that could lead to accidents. — Bernama