KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta is closely monitoring the situation following the sinking of the passenger ferry KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya in Indonesia’s Bali Strait on July 4.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following recent reports suggesting a Malaysian may be among the victims, the Embassy is working with the Ministry’s Consular Department and Indonesian authorities to verify the individual’s identity.

“The Embassy remains in close and constant communication with the relevant agencies as efforts to confirm the identities of those affected are ongoing,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that search and rescue operations were still underway.

Indonesian authorities initially reported that no Malaysians were involved in the incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta said they will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as needed.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta at +6281380813036 or email [email protected] or the Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Bali at +62361751953.

On Thursday, it was reported that 30 people were still missing after a ferry carrying 65 people sank near the island of Bali with the loss of six lives.

The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank almost half an hour after leaving East Java province's Banyuwangi port on its way to Bali late on Wednesday.

The boat was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members, as well as 22 vehicles — and was rated to carry 67 people and 25 vehicles, according to Indonesia's transport ministry.