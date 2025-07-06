JERTIH, July 6 — Visitors to the family home and grave of the late Nurly Sahirah Azman, one of the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who died in a tragic accident along the East-West Highway (JRTB) in Gerik, Perak, last month, have been reminded to observe proper conduct and avoid actions contrary to Islamic teachings.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said that while he, too, was moved by the various stories surrounding the 23-year-old student, including reports that she passed away while clutching the Quran, the public must remain mindful of the family’s feelings and refrain from straying into superstitious practices.

“Of course, Nurly Sahirah’s parents are very hopeful about this. They do not want the kindness shown by their late daughter to cause our society to engage in superstitious things.

“I urged the public to behave respectfully, act in accordance with religious teachings and pray for the deceased. Superstition is not the way to honour the memory of the departed,” he told reporters after visiting Nurly Sahirah’s family at Kampung Gong Pasir in Kerandang near here yesterday.

Mohd Na’im also advised the public to seek guidance from those with religious authority, such as state muftis, before undertaking any actions related to such matters.

Following reports of superstitious and shirk-related activities at the grave of the late Nurly in Kampung Gong Pasir Muslim Cemetery, Kerandang, the family installed a rope barrier to prevent further misuse. The action was taken after some individuals were observed taking soil from the grave and applying it to their faces, which is considered an act of superstition and disrespect.

The family also decided not to receive guests from last Wednesday (July 2) to give them space, especially for Nurly’s parents, Azman Mohamad, 63, and Kamariah Abdul Latif, 60, to rest.

Meanwhile, Kamariah, when met by reporters today, urged members of the public who wish to visit their home to view the handwritten Quran manuscript by her late daughter, once the visiting session reopens tomorrow, to observe the designated visiting hours, which are from 9 am to 6 pm.

“We are truly grateful and welcome the presence of visitors. To us, they are not coming by our invitation, but by the will and invitation of Allah,” she said. — Bernama